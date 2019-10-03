(PG-13)
Three and a half stars
This might appear to be to presumptive, but when most of us hear “cancer research doctor,” we get the image of a bookish man or woman thoroughly immersed in their work with highly lacking social skills – usually someone from a coastal state.
Dr. Jim Allison is not that kind of guy.
For fun he plays harmonica in pick-up blues bands and resembles an aging hippie from the ’60s who would go from town to town attending Grateful Dead concerts.
In fact, Jim Allison might just be the world’s most significant living doctor and arguably the greatest physician in history. What other labels could you affix to someone who might have recently found the cure for cancer?
Say what? A cure for cancer? Maybe yes, maybe no. Sorry to be so vague but according to this documentary, Jim Allison – an unassuming guy from the tiny town of Alice, Texas – has already cured cancer for more than 100,000 people who, before taking drugs he pioneered, had little to no hope of beating the disease.
So impressive was this feat, that he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2018 for advancements in medicine.
You might ask yourself why you haven’t heard about this landmark discovery already. The answer isn’t simple and is steeped in medical industry political gamesmanship. Before the movie is over you’ll have a better idea why, which will not likely help you in understanding it any better.
You’ll also feel Allison’s frustration, and if you know or have known anyone stricken with cancer, it will make your blood boil.
Opening a documentary with the last chronological event in the story is unorthodox at best and could have you questioning the movie’s existence. But writer/director Bill Haney isn’t as interested in the destination as he is the journey and we’re all the better for it. He shows us that “regular guy” Allison isn’t the textbook lab nerd but rather the dude living next door whom you like to enjoy a Saturday afternoon with.
Haney also goes to great lengths to make the science of it all understandable. Allison’s great “breakthrough” is his identifying and understanding of the T-cell, a natural human antibody which attacks cancerous and/or foreign cells. The trick in finding a cure is figuring out how the T-cell ticks and perhaps manipulating it with the assistance of drugs in order to make cancer a thing of the past.
A good third of the 90-minute running time is dedicated not to science but rather the red tape associated with drug research; from embryo to full gestation. This is the part which will either anger you, make you understand the system or find some degree of middle ground.
Like freedom, science isn’t free and in this case, it took close to two decades to make gainful strides to achieve anything resembling progress. If for no other reason, Haney and Allison make it clear the search for a cure is measured in tiny steps while dealing with much failure and disappointment along the way.
The movie finds its heart and guiding beacon less than 10 minutes in with the introduction of Sharon Belvin, who, at the age of 22, was diagnosed with acute and seemingly untreatable melanoma. A woman gushing with optimism, she and her fiancée chose to get married AFTER her diagnosis which is the first of many instances where sheer human will and attitude will often usurp cold medical diagnosis.
For the remainder, Haney flips back and forth between Jim and Sharon’s parallel stories and how each is slowly marching toward the same goal with radically divergent approaches and mindsets.
It should go without saying “Breakthrough” should be required viewing for every cancer patient and their families, if not for the information it offers at every turn, but also for the light at the end of a tunnel they might not have known existed.
The be-all-end-all cure for cancer has yet to be discovered but Jim Allison has made the greatest stride to date and for that single reason alone he should be canonized.
(Dada Films)