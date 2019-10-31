(R)
Two out of four stars
One of the most famous (or infamous) American lawyers to ever practice the trade, Roy Cohn was a living and breathing contradiction.
Both Jewish and gay, Cohn spent most of his early professional years prosecuting folks who were one or the other as well with many others convicted of being communists who in actuality were not. He was utterly unflappable, immune to criticism or scorn and had the cold, driven, unbridled ambition of Lucifer. For a long stretch of time, if you were in a legal jam and had enough money, Cohn was probably your best bet at keeping you out of prison.
Appearing as a character in no less than eight dramatic plays, feature films and TV shows, Cohn has also provided the inspiration for countless other morally challenged, self-hating on-screen attorneys who valued fame and winning above all else. To make an interesting documentary about Cohn was probably not very difficult to do as he was complex and not too hard to figure out and merely by chronicling his actions over four-plus decades was all we needed to paint a complete portrait of his life.
Despite having all of these filmmaking and storytelling advantages at his disposal, director Matt Tyrnauer nonetheless delivers a frustratingly incomplete and relatively weak movie riddled with a bunch of missed opportunities. Also a gay man, Tyrnauer has made other unflattering movies about other gay men (“Valentino: The Last Emperor,” “Studio 54,” “Scotty & the Secret History of Hollywood”) that if made by a heterosexual male or female director might be slammed and labeled as gay-bashing. Perhaps Tyrnauer has more in common with Cohn and his other subjects than he’d care to admit.
If Cohn didn’t exist in real life, even Shakespeare couldn’t create him without raising eyebrows. Yet Tyrnauer fails to do anything to up the level of friction or drama above lukewarm. He trots out Cohn’s most famous cases — Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the Senate witch hunts led by Senator Joseph McCarthy targeting communists and alleged gay entertainment and government figures – and it is admittedly riveting stuff, until it isn’t.
Where Tyrnauer really drops the ball is in the selective covering of Cohn’s 30 year private practice in New York where he represented Yankee owner George Steinbrenner, Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis, over half of the five New York crime “families,” the owners of the Studio 54 disco and the Roman Catholic New York Archdiocese. Mostly a politically conservative bunch, few of them are mentioned and Tyrnauer instead goes on at length with the relationship between Cohn and real estate developer Donald J. Trump.
As if his bias wasn’t already clear at this point, Tyrnauer includes interviews with noted Democrat party donors such as writer Ken Auletta, author Marie Brenner, publisher Jason Epstein, attorney Martin London, feminist Anne Roiphe and gossip columnist Liz Smith who are – big surprise – Trump haters and – by association, Cohn detractors.
Never addressed is Cohn’s scheme to take over the Lionel Company, the maker of toy trains, a business founded by his grand uncle Joshua Lionel Cohen. When Cohen’s son Lawrence attempted a hostile takeover of the company, Cohn and other investors silently and shrewdly gained majority stock ownership and forced both father and son out. Just four years later – after Cohn had nearly destroyed the company through mismanaged finances – he was forced to resign.
Tyrnauer spends the last 30 or so minutes on Cohn’s private life which consists mostly of Cohn’s repeated denials he was gay and sighted “liver disease” as the reason for his rapid weight loss and decline in health. Stalwart and stubborn to the end, Cohn fooled no one.
If you’re interested in finding out more about Cohn without Tyrnauer’s oblivious bias, start with “Angels in America,” the 2003 HBO movie based on the Tony Kushner play and directed by Mike Nichols where Al Pacino stars as Cohn, mostly on his deathbed being visited by ghosts.
Less of a fantasy and more of a straightforward biopic is “Citizen Cohn,” another HBO production from 1992 starring James Woods as Cohn. Both of these productions are far more entertaining and informative than Tyrnauer’s misfire.
(Sony Classics)