Three out of four stars
He was to the written word what Vincent Van Gogh was to the painted image. And H.P. Lovecraft (yes, his real name) died a pauper at an early age (46) without ever selling a single article or story.
Like Van Gogh, Lovecraft was (and in some ways remains) an artist so far ahead of his craft, nobody understood him at the time – or properly compensated him while he was alive.
Lovecraft’s personal favorite of all his short stories, “The Colour Out of Space” in 1927 has been adapted into five feature films, all of which stray slightly or a great deal from the original text. Set in the modern day, this version from Australian director Richard Stanley is the most rewarding of the lot, at least from a technical perspective.
There are a few cracks in the plot — and Stanley assumes the audience will connect all of the fragment dots — but this is more than made up for with great ensemble acting and in particular, a welcomed, especially gonzo turn by Nicolas Cage.
A failed artist of an undisclosed discipline, Nathan Gardner (Cage) has moved his family from an unnamed big city to the sticks somewhere in New England and none of them are too thrilled about it. Battling cancer and self-esteem issues, wife Theresa (Joely Richardson) works from home as a financial advisor but is losing her patience because of spotty Internet service. Not doing anything resembling work, Nathan spends most of his free time raising alpacas and growing vegetables.
The eldest son (Brendan Meyer) is the mellowest of the brood, largely because he’s perpetually stoned. Youngest son Jack (Julian Hilliard) looks bored, but soon begins making imaginary friends. Oldest child and only daughter Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur) is having the toughest time adjusting to country life. But she distracts herself by becoming a witch-in-training who, with her cape, goofball incantations and testy demeanor recalls Stevie Nicks during her “Wild Heart” phase.
One evening a blinding magenta light bathes every room in the Gardner home. It emanates from a large space boulder now nestled in the front yard. But in the morning light turns grey and soon disappears. No one has any idea what it was or why it’s there, but local hydrologist Ward Phillips (Elliot Knight) suggests everyone switch over to bottled water and maybe avoid taking showers for a while.
This includes Ezra (Tommy Chong), a squatter living in a shack in the woods with a pet cat named (really) G-Spot. Ezra looks as if he hasn’t seen soap or running water in quite a while.
With 15 minutes elapsed, we’re not sure whether or not Stanley and co-writer Scarlett Aramis are just warming up or leaning into an oddball black comedy. It turns out to be a bit of both. The magenta light — now hanging around in a type of organized fog — is never explained, but neither was a similar luminous presence in the 2018 “Annihilation” and that movie turned out pretty well.
The filmmakers also toss in some veiled references to “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the first “Amityville Horror,” “Poltergeist” and “Chinatown” (another movie with water on the brain) but never once does any of it feel derivative.
The choice not to spoon-feed the audience was a probably good one because once we meet Ezra, the plot takes a permanent power and the remainder is fully character-driven. There are still a few more (uncomfortable) laughs to come as well as some blood, but for the most part, it’s largely supernatural and psychological horror.
For Stanley, merely getting the movie made was a minor miracle. Breaking through in the early ’90s with a pair of back-to-back horror cult favorites (“Hardware” and “Dust Devil”), Stanley was poised to hit the big time in 1996 directing Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer in a major studio remake of “The Island of Dr. Moreau.”
For reasons better explained in greater detail in David Gregory’s superb documentary “Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau,” Stanley was fired from a project he had initiated and it understandably devastated him. Over the next two decades, the floundering Stanley made three instantly forgettable documentaries of his own.
The term “comeback” is frequently overused in the entertainment industry; John Travolta and Eddie Murphy have had at least three each in the time Stanley was MIA. For a completely different set of reasons, director Terence Malick had a similar career trajectory to that of Stanley and since landing on his feet after 20 years in hiding has been making movies steadily ever since.
Neither Malick nor Stanley is ever going to produce anything which will remotely appeal to mass audiences and that’s probably a good thing for all concerned. We need filmmakers like Malick and Stanley to deliver “off the grid” stuff we rarely get in the majority of mainstream offerings. If “Color Out of Space” makes even a few dollars of profit, it will grab the attention of niche horror production houses (Blumhouse, perhaps) which will allow Stanley to continue one of the best true comebacks we’ve seen in a good long while.
