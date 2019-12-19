(PG-13)
Two out of four stars
When it comes to “Star Wars” movies, there are three types of people: those who treat it as a religion, those who wouldn’t see one even under the threat of bodily harm and those who have to watch them for review purposes. With “The Rise of Skywalker,” however, that may change.
What began 42 years ago as a major gamble on the part of Fox has grown to become the second largest grossing franchise in movie history (behind only Marvel). Although this movie marks the official end of the iconic “space opera” saga, you can expect “Star Wars” spin-offs and off-shoots to show up until long after your grandchildren’s grandchildren have passed.
In so many forms and incarnations yet unknown, “Star Wars” will outlive the cockroach.
Currently recognized by a scant few to be the current king of sci fi, director/co-writer J.J. Abrams (“Super 8,” the “Star Trek” reboot) helmed “The Force Awakens” and was brought back to wrap everything up only after “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson passed.
A better director than writer, Abrams was the right guy in some people’s eyes to helm this “final” adventure as he takes absolutely no chances with the material and gives the faithful exactly what they want. Going out on a limb and doing something new wasn’t worth it for Abrams, Disney or Lucas Film who would rather be accused of recycling and pleasing those enamored with the past.
For all intents and purposes, Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio (“Argo”) have made “The Rise of Skywalker” little more than an extended “greatest hits” clip reel with Abrams culling mostly from the original trilogy (“A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi”) and just a tad from “The Revenge of the Sith.”
Continuing where “The Force Awakens” left off, the filmmakers establish the main plot with the ongoing battle of wills between Jedi warrior Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess/General Leia (Carrie Fisher). Assuming the “dark side” mantle left vacant by his grandfather Darth Vader/Anaken Skywalker, Kylo wishes to flip Rey, which is becoming increasingly problematic as both have telekinetic powers and their skirmishes tend to end in stalemates.
Having much more luck with Rey is Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), an undead type looking to re-launch the Sith/Empire forces. His powers of persuasion and deception are formidable. As some “Star Wars” aficionados pointed out after the press screening, the mere appearance of Palpatine negates much of what happened in “Return of the Jedi.” It will be interesting to see how the masses react to this wiping out of cinematic history.
For the duration Abrams bounces back and forth between the Palpatine/Rey dynamic and the quest of Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), an array of androids and the Wookiee Chewbacca (former basketball player Joonas Suotamo) in search of a mystical dagger which will thwart the bad guys. Woven throughout are appearances of characters from past episodes which don’t add much to the story as a whole, but instead act as further zero-calorie narrative comfort food.
It won’t be spoiling anything to reveal that Leia and her brother Luke (Mark Hamill) are both included here even though one of their characters went missing in “The Force Awakens” and Fisher died before its 2018 release. It’s always tricky – from quality, technical and ethical perspectives – to manipulate unused footage of a deceased performer into a “new” movie. To Abrams’ immense credit, he’s able to work Fisher into the story in a caring and respectful manner without sacrificing the integrity of the overall nine-part saga.
Even with his many missteps here, Abrams — in tandem with “The Force Awakens” co-writers Lawrence Kasden and Michael Arndt – should and will be remembered for deciding to decide the course of the last three installments with a female lead protagonist. Very few (if any) space sci fi movies or franchises would ever dream of having a female lead in one movie, much less three.
While this has been done on TV (at least two incarnations of “Star Trek”) it’s virtually unthinkable in this male-dominated genre. It took over 18 tries for Marvel to finally do so with “Captain Marvel.”
There is little doubt “The Rise of Skywalker” is going to top the $1 billion mark within the next 30 days, making it the seventh Disney movie this year to do so. It will please a great many audiences more interested in the past than the future and some of those audience members have been staunch fans since the late ’70s.
The real test will come with the repeat viewing patrons. Those in love with all things “Star Wars” are “required” to see each film more than once during the initial theatrical run and many of them will do this on the same day, often back-to-back. Watch for the numbers of those individuals to sink like a stone.
