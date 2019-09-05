(R)
Two out of four stars
Given the idea of producing a movie centered on adult female obesity and the “fat-shaming” that almost always ensues because of it, it’s amazing the brain trust at the relatively new Amazon Studios actually thought this film was a great idea.
Although the history of the movie is fuzzy, it’s a safe bet that it was pitched to every major studio in Hollywood, which in all likelihood wisely turned it down.
With a talented cast only the most ardent of cinephiles could recognize by name, “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is about a woman’s journey toward gaining self-respect while she does everything she can to keep people who care about her at arm’s length. Or even worse, she alienates them with insults and slights while belittling them for actually giving a damn.
Five years ago the title character in this movie would have been played by Amy Schumer – who kind of already made this same film twice (“Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty”). Instead of Schumer we get a smarter, funnier and far more talented version of her in Jillian Bell, a former writer on “SNL” and a cast member on the largely twisted Comedy Central series “Workaholics.” It isn’t exactly clear whether the producers had Bell using “weight-enhancing” prosthetics at the start or if she really dropped major pounds during the film’s production. But either is impressive for vastly different reasons.
In her late 20s, New York transplant Brittany is stuck in a dead end job, is 50 pounds overweight, has never had a love life. She hangs out with plastic model types who like her only because she is able to make fun of (read: ridicule) herself. It is only after visiting a “doc in a box” physician that tells her like it is that Brittany decides to make some major lifestyle changes. She stops partying (at least on weekdays), slowly improves her diet and – with understandable doubt and fear – begins exercising.
Starting out by jogging a single block, Brittany eventually gets the hang of it and finds unlikely encouragement from a gay man (Micah Stock as Seth) who isn’t overweight but is merely out of shape and Catherine (Michaela Watkins, Bell’s character’s lesbian lover in “Sword of Trust”), her neighbor who seemingly has it all. Also in Brittany’s cheering section is her sister CiCi (Kate Arrington) and brother-in-law Demetrius (Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”) still living in Brittany’s hometown of Philadelphia.
Based on the end credit visuals, firsttime feature writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo crafted the story based on someone he knew or knew of — and his rookie jitters take their toll on every facet of the production. Every time Brittany does something warm and heart-tugging she offsets it with truly self-destructive words and/or actions which often exceed the cringe-worthy.
The worst of these incidents takes place at a birthday party when Brittany is visually angered at the mere sight of another plus-sized female guest and insults her and her regularly-sized husband without mercy. All of the good will Brittany fought for during the first half of the film dissipates in an instant and leaves a bitter aftertaste in the audience’s mouths that is never fully cleansed.
Another scene almost as bad takes place at about the same point in the story when Brittany engages in a friendship-ending argument with her lithe, model-beautiful Asian roommate Gretchen (Alice Lee). Both women hurl razor-sharp vocal barbs at each other and each suffers irreparable emotional wounds. It’s not funny (nor is it intended to be) and it serves no narrative purpose other than to shock.
There are many reasons why people of all shapes, sizes, colors, genders, incomes, backgrounds and lifestyles might feel inferior. The best-written character in the movie (Catherine) offers the most realistic look at someone who is successful, thin, outwardly happy and traditionally pretty and has far more problems than Brittany could imagine (or handle) with Catherine’s level of grace and optimism.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon” is a hard movie not to appreciate on some level and it isn’t without its fair share of comedic moments. A subplot involving Brittany and her relationship with slacker/hipster house/pet-sitter/possible love interest Jern (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is consistently the most interesting part of the film. But even it comes with many shortcomings, bad assumptions and missed opportunities.
To date, no one has yet made a really good movie that has successfully handled the subject of obesity in a manner that was thoughtful, insightful and consistently funny. It’s a difficult subject to make light of although the Farrelly Brothers’ “Shallow Hal” came close – as it dealt with one man’s appreciation of women’s inner beauty from radically different perspectives. John Waters’ two very different versions of “Hairspray” broached the obesity factor of two women (a mother and a daughter) without actually making an issue of it.
Given the current ultra-sensitive, over-politically-correct social environment, making a comedy about obesity (male or female) is maybe indeed a bridge too far for the time being and “Brittany Runs a Marathon” does nothing to improve the situation. If anything, this movie is a big creative step backward.
(Amazon Studios)