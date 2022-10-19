Let's be honest, DC and Warner Bros. have been going through a rough patch lately.
"Wonder Woman 84" didn't live up to the high bar set by its predecessor. There was the canceling of "Batgirl" as a tax write off. "Aquaman" has been delayed. People are divided over whether they'd rather have Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck play Batman.
The TV show, "Peacemaker," was popular but seemingly overshadowed by the movie drama, and it's on a streaming app that may be going away.
And, then there is the drama surrounding the frequently delayed "The Flash" and its star, Ezra Miller, where seemingly every day brought a new rumor over the summer.
But, while "Black Adam," which opens in theaters on Friday, may not be a perfect film, it may actually be the perfect anecdote for some of the issues that have been surrounding the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU as its sometimes called.
As with many superhero films, whether they be from DC or Marvel, "Black Adam" does have its flaws. It relies too much on CGI — sometimes to its detriment — and the plot needlessly meanders in places. There are also a few points where you may ask yourself, "Haven't I seen Marvel do this before?"
At the same, it's clear the people working on the movie set out to have fun — and therefore make it fun for the audience — and it accomplishes that in spades.
It's a fun, pleasant gift that lets moviegoers sit back, relax and check out from the stresses of the real world for two hours. It's no "Wonder Woman" or "Thor: Ragnarok," but it's still a good popcorn flick.
It's clear the gritty days of Zach Snyder's DC films are a thing of the past. Influences from other superhero films, ranging from Marvel's "Black Panther" and "Ant Man" to DC's "Wonder Woman," can be found throughout the film.
Characters are allowed to be funny and crack jokes, and yet there is still room to be serious and have epic fight sequences.
It's also probably Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's best acting performance on screen. I know the bar isn't exactly high in that regard, but he's decent in the film.
Some people might disagree and say this is his worst acting job. I say to those people, "Did you see 'San Andreas?'"
And, Pierce Brosnan is a gem in his role as "Doctor Fate." He brings the charm and wit that he deployed as James Bond and mixes it with the strangeness that comes with a character who has supernatural and alien ties.
The filmmakers also had some fun with some of the real world, behind-the-scenes drama surrounding DC films. At one point Black Adam is startled and accidentally blasts a poster of Superman.
The incident leaves a giant scorch mark obscuring superman's face, which is a fun nod to the ongoing drama and speculation that's been taking place for while about who will be playing Superman in the DCEU going forward.
But, there are some issues with the film that have to be addressed.
The plot is a bit wonky at times, for example.
Not only does the stuff we see in the movie about how Teth Adam got his powers contradict dialogue by the Council of Wizards in the movie about his actions, it also contradicts a reference to Teth Adam in 2019's "Shazam."
Was it really the wizards who chose poorly? I disagree.
There's also no explanation why the people of Kahndaq speak English thousands of years before it existed.
Kahndaq, by the way, is where the film takes place. Don't bother asking where exactly Kahndaq is located, though. That's never explained but it's obviously somewhere in the Middle East or north Africa or something like that.
"Black Adam" also falls into the, "It's a superhero film, so the heroes must fight each other at first" cliche. In fact, it spends way too much time indulging in that cliche.
This is at least the third time audiences have seen that done in a DCEU film, and Marvel did it in "Captain America: Civil War." The X-Men films did it a couple of times (although, like Justice League, they tried the "one hero is not acting like them self" approach).
It's a tired, worn out horse already.
And, finally we find ourselves having to talk about the CGI for the leveled-up version of the villain in this film.
It's like DC learned nothing from their first attempt at Steppenwolf from the Joss Whedon version of Justice League because that's the kind of CGI that we get for the big bad in this film.
It's almost 2023. If you're going to insist on going all in on CGI villains instead of live actors covered in makeup and prosthetics, then filmgoers deserve better than this.
If you're just looking to be entertained for a couple of hours, you can overlook these issues and enjoy this movie — although we all know the guys and Cinema Sins and Honest Trailers won't overlook any of those flaws once they get their hands on the film.
That being said, this film's faults can be a bit annoying, but they don't wreck the movie. "Black Adam" is a good popcorn flick. It's also a superhero film. What do you want? A 21st Century "Citizen Kane?"
And, after everything that DC and Warner Bros. has been through in the last few years, a good popcorn flick is exactly the kind of film they need right now.
