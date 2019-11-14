(PG-13)
Looking and feeling absolutely nothing like the 1970’s TV series of the same name, the second reboot “Charlie’s Angels” movie contains barely enough of the original blueprint to earn the right to use the iconic title. On the upside, writer/second-time director/co-star Elizabeth Banks positions her production with a similar nod towards female empowerment and an accent on action, bling, a hip-hop soundtrack and eye candy. Not so great is the reliance on spy flick clichés, the ignoring of basic physics regarding automatic weapons fire and one too many red herrings in the convoluted and hackneyed plot.
Banks’ first (kind of) coup was landing Kristen Stewart (as Sabina) as her principal lead. It’s “kind of” because this is the first mainstream movie Stewart has appeared in since the limp “Twilight” franchise ended. After “Twilight,” Stewart took on a slew of parts in low-visibility art-house projects in an effort to upgrade her street credibility, all to little avail. She received some minor awards consideration and great reviews but next to nobody saw the films. Here Stewart seems to be having a grand ol’ time playing a girl with lots of attitude and a checkered past.
Playing off of Stewart as former MI-6 agent Jane, the towering and exotic Ellen Balinska — the daughter of a Polish father and Jamaican mother — immediately establishes herself as not only a pretty face but a viable future action star. Her background as an athlete (track and field) has prepared Balinska for the taxing physical demands of her character and she emerges as the film’s best secret weapon.
Rounding out the title trio is Naomi Scott as Elena, a technology geek and unofficial “Angel” who is baptized by fire as the pawn in a power struggle between Townsend Agency rivals. “Townsend” is the Charlie in the mix who is never seen and is only heard here once (and not credited) but does sound a great deal like the late John Forsythe who did the voice-over work for the duration of the TV series and the previous two films. “Charlie” is a non-factor here and the film suffers because of it.
Scott, the sole bright spot as Jasmine in the recent remake of “Aladdin,” takes on a challenging and potentially thankless role as the “new kid” in the Angel inner-circle where she is called on to do much comic heavy lifting and deliver frequent physical humor. To Scott’s credit she handles all of it with great aplomb and crack timing.
That’s all of the good news.
For Banks, taking on the duties of director, writer, producer and co-star might have been too much too soon. Having previously only helmed an installment of the only semi-challenging “Pitch Perfect” franchise, Banks should have cast another actress in her role of one of the dozens of generic multiple “Bosley” characters, a role Bill Murray took care of in the first movie and David Doyle did even better in the TV series solo. Having multiple “Bosley” characters changes the entire complexion of the core cast and never for the better. One Bosley is more than enough.
Having more than three Angels is also a problem here, something Banks does towards the end with terrible results. The intimacy and immediacy of the genuine article is lost and the film becomes a different animal altogether. It isn’t three women on a “Mission: Impossible” type of challenge but rather an extended collective of mid-level bosses and underlings which dilute the original concept past the breaking point.
During a scene in the third act, Banks includes a clever passage of dialogue where she compares other actors in other movies playing the same roles in multiple movies and it is a refreshing wink and nod to the camera, but also draws attention to her own attempt at being the copy of a copy of a copy. Had this been a parody of the spy genre, it would have worked far better but here it only draws attention to the lack of original thought.
If “Charlie’s Angels” makes a slim profit or just breaks even, the likelihood of another will rise and Banks will likely be given the option of returning as director. If that happens, she should kill off her character early on, turn over the writing duties to someone else and stick to just directing. She shows promise as a filmmaker but should never ever wear multiple hats at the same time again.
Presented in English and infrequently subtitled French, Turkish and German.
(Sony/Columbia)