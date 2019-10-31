(R)
Three and a half out of four stars
Of all living and still working non-American film directors, Spaniard Pedro Almodovar is arguably the most accomplished and revered. Since his debut in 1980, he’s made 21 features and there’s not a single stinker in the bunch.
At least five of them (“Women On the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “Tie Me Up, Tie Me Down,” “All About My Mother,” “Talk to Her” and “The Skin I Live In”) are considered by many to be classics.
Preferring to be referred to professionally only by his last name, Almodovar has been (favorably) compared to Woody Allen. If you’re already a fan of both men’s work, you’d probably agree. Each man tends to team with performers in multiple productions, both share an intimate visual approach while eschewing visual trickery or special effects and both tend to draw on their own lives for inspiration.
Perhaps more so than anything he’s made thus far, “Pain and Glory” is the closest Almodovar has come to being outright biographical, and it is an amazing, searing, soul-searching story.
Almodovar is joined here with his two most frequent on-screen collaborators – Antonio Banderas as the aging filmmaker Salvador Mallo and (in flashback) Penelope Cruz as Mallo’s mother Jacinta. Her husband and his father have long since left the scene and they must make due, living in what can best be described as a man-made cave.
In actuality it’s a Madrid tenement which bears all the signs of an ancient enclave carved out of a mountain, replete with ultra thick walls and a “garden room” which comes with a barred ceiling opening acting as a sunroof. Of course, Salvador loves it and Jacinta doesn’t.
For a young boy, it’s a dream tree fort, but for a single mother scraping to get by, it’s just a notch above a prison cell. With Jacinta’s grit and determination and Salvador’s uncanny knack to adapt, they make the best of it. The young Salvador shows an artistic bent at an early age and helps his mother make ends meet by exchanging reading and writing lessons with a local handyman who spruces up the home and slowly transforms it into something some might find on the Riviera. It was quite a place to grow up.
Alternating “Godfather II” style with mother and child is Salvador on the back end of his career. He’s a man who, despite many past triumphs, feels unfulfilled. His assistant presents him with many offers to speak, or attend galas, or make more movies — all of which he dismisses without hearing details. When he finds out he’s wanted to attend an anniversary celebration of one of his earlier films, something in him is stirred and he makes an effort to get with the program.
For Banderas – an underappreciated actor who has never been given his rightful due – the role of Salvador is a crowning career achievement which calls on him to go minimalist to the point where he’s blasé and borderline comatose most of the time. A sudden infatuation with heroin turns Salvador into not quite a junkie but rather an artist whose creativity has been rejuvenated.
This dipping into addiction waters is a dicey move for Almodovar as it almost condones heavy drug use. A very clever addressing of the drug issue in the third act shows us Almodovar put great thought into Salvador’s arc — the balancing effect is nothing less than brilliant.
Long out of the closet, “Pride and Glory” has Almodovar finally making it a major part of any of his movies and it will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed him for any length of time he addresses it in a most unconventional and unpredictable manner without shying away or making a big deal of it. Being gay doesn’t define Salvador nor does it dictate his life. It’s not a cause. To him it’s as normal as breathing – something which might both at once please and infuriate the LGBTQ community.
The final act is brimming with twists, but not like those found in typical thrillers, but rather the kind of highs and lows real life tosses you. If you can emerge victorious when faced with more of those challenges than you lose, you’ll be doing OK.
Art as it relates to film needs vision but it also takes more than one participant in order to fully succeed. Thriving on collaboration, Almodovar has known that for quite a while. It’s good to see Salvador – with the help of a few friends new and old — eventually comes to the same realization.
Presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
(Sony Classics)