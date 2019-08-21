ANGEL HAS FALLEN
The “(insert code name her) Has Fallen” series is unique in the action/thriller canon inasmuch as it is the only franchise in the micro-thin U.S. Secret Service sub-genre. There have been a number of one-off films dealing with the same basic subject matter (“In the Line of Fire,” “White House Down,” “The Sentinel,” “Vantage Point”) which are all better than any of the three in this series.
In the first (“Olympus Has Fallen”) and second (“London Has Fallen”) installments, Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) was charged with protecting President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart). In this one he must tend to Asher’s successor Alan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman). For the duration of the running time, Banning has been suspected to one degree or another of being a mole and/or a spy and in all three spends the majority of the time attempting to prove his innocence.
“Angel” is different from the first two – at least from a critical standpoint – as it is the first that the studio thought well enough of to screen for the press almost three weeks prior to opening. This sort of extended lead time is usually reserved for late fall dramatic Oscar hopefuls and almost never for action flicks.
That said, “Angel” does little to distinguish itself from its predecessors or, for that matter, any previous political/spy/terrorist action extravaganza. It is exactly what we’ve come to expect from a movie being released on one of the two most undesirable weekends of the year (the other being next weekend).
Opening with a mock terror exercise likely taking place in northern Virginia, Banning exchanges covert industry gossip with Jennings (Danny Huston), a freelance “contractor” who likely cut his teeth as a black-op mercenary in the Middle East. Jennings is counting on a lucrative contract which will come after legislation signed by President Trumbull becomes law. But news of the bill becomes public, causing Trumbull to squash it — and everything points to Banning being the leak.
Despite these suspicions, Banning accompanies Trumbull while the president goes fishing – an excursion which requires dozens of agents at a cost that could equal that of the GNP of some third world countries. The high point of the movie from both a visual and narrative perspective follows, including the best filmed sequence to date of armed drones. Appearing like swarms of birds and often shot from the drones’ point of view, it is admittedly engaging and provides a great adrenaline rush.
From this point forward, “Angel Has Fallen” becomes something of a hybrid of “The Fugitive,” the entire “Die Hard” franchise and the TV show “MacGyver.” Banning – on the run and constantly under the threat of imminent death – is able to escape only to find himself in the same situation over and over again. He crosses paths with his father (Nick Nolte), a tin-foil conspiracy theorist, who has booby-trapped literally dozens of acres of woodlands in the middle of nowhere which looks great when lit up but is no way believable and borders on self-parody.
Despite some decent supporting turns from Jada Pinkett Smith as a no-nonsense FBI agent and Tim Blake Smith as Trumbull’s beady-eyed veep, the story never rises above direct-to-video, made for cable shallowness while directed with expected ham-fisted overkill by former stuntman Ric Roman Waugh (“Felon”, “Snitch,” “Shot Caller”).
A committee of five adults (including Waugh) concocted what a team of two 14-year-old boys with superb video game acumen could have done far better. All of it is fussy and convoluted for no reason other than to up the level of pyrotechnics and the body count.
With the notable exceptions of the 2004 “Phantom of the Opera” and the romantic weeper “Ghost” rip-off “P.S. I Love You” from 2007, the Scottish Butler has made his living in action adventures (which were likely offered to many others before his name came up) and providing a voice in the lucrative “How to Train Your Dragon” animated franchise.
Butler’s career peaked (if that’s the right word) in “300,” the highly-stylized 2006 adaptation of a graphic novel based on the ancient Battle of Thermopylae. Equally revealed and reviled, “300” was Butler’s last chance to make it on to the A-list which, even with a more than 700% return on investment and nearly a half a billion dollars in worldwide grosses, failed to turn the tide in his favor.
The “Fallen” franchise is the best thing that could have happened to the now 49-year-old Butler at this point in his life. He’s still young enough to handle the action demands of a character that could easily show up in three more sequels. The first two installments more than globally doubled their relatively low budgets, the stories require little to no gray matter to figure out and stuff blowing up is always a sure fire ingredient for overseas success.
With any luck Butler will enjoy the same late life commercial windfall success of Liam Neeson.
