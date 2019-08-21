David Crosby: Remember My Name
(R)
Three out of four stars
A founding member of the Byrds, David Crosby is also arguably the least important (read: talented) member of the forever on-and-off-again super group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, although he is easily the most colorful (read: troubled).
Arrested and jailed multiple times on drugs and weapons charges and the controversial recipient of a transplanted liver due to acute alcoholism — he is also the main reason we’ll never hear any more new music from the Byrds or any configuration of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young again.
A man who has flirted with death and lived practically every second of his life on the edge, the now 78-year-old Crosby hasn’t so much mellowed as he is now in a perpetual state of personal reflection. He’ll be the first one to tell you (or in this case, through interviewer/producer Cameron Crowe) that he has made many selfish mistakes, is sorry for most of them and wishes to take this opportunity to make amends as he’s quite sure he will be dead soon.
Most of us should be so lucky to have a feature film at our disposal to “clear the air” as it were. But hey, that’s one of the many perks of being one of the semi-rare two-time inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the same time, few of us would ever dare to recount the wrongs we’ve made during our lifetime on film. From that perspective Crosby deserves high marks.
While in Crowe’s company during a recent concert tour of small venues with his band CPR — which includes his son James Raymond, who he had given up for adoption in the ‘60s but reunited with later — Crosby visits many of his old haunts.
Those include the house in the Laurel Canyon section of Los Angeles (the former home of Mama Cass Elliot) where Crosby, Stills and Nash first performed (which also provided the backdrop for the cover of their first album). It was also in Laurel Canyon during this time where he made enemies with Jim Morrison (of the Doors) and discovered singer and future lover Joni Mitchell (who later dumped him via a song sung to him during a show).
Interviews with Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Roger McGuinn (of the Byrds) — or in Neil Young’s case, permission to use past interviews – sway back and forth between talking about past glory days and Crosby’s positive attributes to (sometimes politely, sometimes bluntly) painting him as one of the most difficult, pompous, mercurial and undependable persons they’ve collectively ever known. Its one thing to admit one’s own shortcomings, but to hear similar softer and often blistering commentary from longtime professional collaborators is another.
While enlightening, the passages where Crosby’s ex-band mates both extol his positive attributes and lambast his shortcomings, it is the all-too brief time spent with Jan Dance – Crosby’s wife of more than 30 years – that is the most telling and heart-wrenching. Saying little but speaking volumes, it is clear that Jan is deeply in love with her husband and worries about him to no end whenever he’s out of her care and on the road.
Crosby states early on in the movie that he must continue to tour in order to “pay the bills” which, at least on the surface rings somewhat hollow. He and Jan don’t inhabit a mansion and (by rock star standards) appear to live a relatively low-key life.
His songwriting and record royalties alone should permit them a beyond leisurely lifestyle. So one has to think Crosby stays on the road for the purpose of boosting his ego. Considering he’s not in the September but rather the December of his years, perhaps a relocation to more modest living quarters might be in order for Mr. and Mrs. Crosby.
There’s no denying that David Crosby has earned his place in the pantheon of rock history, if only for being lucky and in many places at exactly the right time. He’s a man blessed with an angelic tenor (which still sounds amazing), moderate songwriting skills and still-journeyman musical acumen.
Perhaps this movie is his way of both thanking and asking for forgiveness of those in his life who (both professionally and personally) have made him a better man and a legend, in spite of himself.
It’s a nice luxury that Crosby has been afforded here and credit to director A.J. Eaton for not (perhaps) caving in and sugar-coating the whole affair in an effort to please or falsely prop up his subject. Whatever awaits him on the other side, David Crosby has dutifully taken care of most of his affairs on this side in a noble, mostly humble, soul-searching manner.
It’s certainly not a bad way to make one’s final exit.
(Sony Classics)