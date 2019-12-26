Uncut Gems
Four out of four stars
During his heyday (1995-2015), virtually every movie Adam Sandler starred in made oodles of money and thoroughly alienated the media. A critic-proof brand if there ever was one, Sandler delivered his fan base exactly what they wanted: variations on the same ADD man-child with odd, loud voices and a seemingly unlimited amount of energy.
The broader the comedy, the greater the box office take. Sandler knew his audience better than they knew themselves, and they loved him because he was one of them.
Every once in a while (“Punch Drunk Love,” “Reign Over Me,” “Funny People” and the recent “The Meyerowitz Stories”) Sandler chose to do a drama and the faithful regularly recoiled. Fans by and large hated these films and they suffered greatly at the box office. These are the worst performing movies of Sandler’s career and its likely “Uncut Gems” will soon join them.
Directed by essentially unknown brothers Josh and Benny Safdie and co-written by them and Ronald Bronstein, “Uncut Gems” stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a Manhattan jewel retailer with a nasty gambling addiction whose life is quickly unraveling. Borrowing (or outright stealing) from Peter to pay Paul, Howard is a train wreck waiting to happen, although he never realizes it and believes he’s just one huge score away from righting the ship. The trouble is he’s the only one who buys into this delusion.
The only people who share air with Howard at all do so because they see him as a source of income. They put up with his spiel with a grain of salt and will rid themselves of him when he’s no longer of any service. This includes his wife Dinah (Idina Menzel) who is sticking around “for the kids” before even she reaches her breaking point. The only person who actually likes Howard is Julia (Julia Fox), his employee and lover; a semi-clueless woman with low self-esteem and an oversized heart.
Part of Howard’s big plan has been years in the making. Just how and why it happened is never fully explained (nor does it need to be). But Howard comes into possession of an uncut opal, unearthed by an Ethiopian Jewish mine company which is about the size of a Nerf football.
The movie opens and closes with an amazing mix of close-ups, fancy camera work and seamless CGI of the jewel which acts as the film’s McGuffin and – at least by one character – is considered to be a source of mystical great fortune.
For the duration of its 134 minutes, “Uncut Gems” feels like something closer to 90 thanks mostly to the Safdie’s brevity and refusal to let any one scene go on for too long. While the production bears its own unique stamp, at various points it takes on the combined personalities of Martin Scorsese, Robert Altman, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino had they made a movie together by committee. Just in case it wasn’t clear, the previous sentence is the highest of possible compliments.
While absolutely riveting and going by in a relative flash, “Uncut Gems” is a movie one survives rather than enjoys; it’s not a “casual viewing” type of film. The audience is tested at every turn and has their collective patience challenged without let up.
It’s “art house” but not artsy — meaning it doesn’t get overtly cerebral or turn into a navel gazing, meaning-of-life exercise. My fellow Atlanta Film Critics Circle member Hannah Lodge named it “the most stressful movie of the year” and she means it as high praise.
Many of Sandler’s longtime fans (and longtime detractors) are certain to question if they’re seeing anything new from him here. Sandler is loud, violent, abrasive, untrustworthy, unfaithful, mercurial and not someone most of us would ever want to know in real life. In other words, he plays an engrossing character we can’t stop watching.
One of the many possible tests of great acting is making people like you when they probably shouldn’t, and feeling bad for you when you fail, even if it is your own doing. On that level, Sandler succeeds.
He probably won’t win an Oscar for this performance but he will likely receive a nomination. And that single bit of recognition from his peers might mean more to him than all of the many millions he’s made acting like a loveable fool.
