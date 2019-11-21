(R)
Two out of four stars
You know the award season has hit full stride when the studios start cranking out dozens of overlong, artsy and depressing movies which appeal only to some critics and even fewer audiences. Almost all of them lose money, but hey, these are “prestige films” designed to be “appreciated” rather than actually enjoyed.
Since its limited Nov. 6 release, the $18 million budgeted “Marriage Story” has taken in a paltry $360,000 at the box office. That’s barely enough to cover the catering tab.
A bookend of sorts to his much better 2005 effort “The Squid and the Whale,” “Marriage Story” is the second movie centering on divorce from writer/director Noah Baumbach. Anybody with even a minor knowledge of Baumbach’s private life will recognize it as a thinly-veiled version of his own 2013 acrimonious divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.
There’s nothing wrong with basing a screenplay on one’s own life experiences; some of the greatest movies, books, symphonies and songs ever produced were born out of past personal misery and Baumbach holds nothing back. If you want anger, sadness, crying, finger-pointing, bellicose tirades and lives ripped apart by vicious amoral attorneys, Baumbach has you covered and then some.
Making similarly themed projects such as “Kramer vs. Kramer” and “War of the Roses” play out like farcical comedies by comparison, “Marriage Story” at least gets points for not sugar-coating things. It is so negative in parts it could convince many single people to view marriage as a soul-sucking exercise in futility or prevent unhappy married couples from ever considering splitting up.
After meeting in Los Angeles, Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) move to New York, have a child and collaborate on a string of successful avant garde plays which eventually win Charlie a lucrative MacArthur Fellowship grant. Although not a native, Charlie would not ever consider leaving New York and seems oblivious to Nicole’s repeated pleas to move back to her old Hollywood stomping grounds and live closer to her mother Sandra (Julie Hagerty) and sister Cassie (Merritt Wever).
Despite moderate success on the stage as a serious dramatic performer, Nicole is best known in the acting community from flashing her bare breasts years earlier in a raunchy teen comedy (something Leigh did in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”). Despite a long absence from the movies and never acting on TV, Nicole is offered the lead in a new sitcom series and – with son Henry (Azhy Robertson) in tow – she picks up and heads west.
The only hint we get the couple was ever happy is handled with the five-minute opening scene where – via voiceover – Charlie and Nicole describe what they love about the other alongside glimpses of them with Henry in better times. Ending abruptly in a clever manner, this passage provides great promise for the rest of the movie, which unfortunately never arrives.
Neither husband nor wife appear interested in prolonging the inevitable and agree to an amicable 50/50 split and joint custody of Henry, which would have worked out well but then we’d have no movie, which in retrospect might have been a good idea.
It is only after being introduced to attorney Nora (Laura Dern) — a wolf in sheep’s clothing type — that Nicole is persuaded to take Charlie to court. Charlie eventually settles on lawyer Jay (Ray Liotta), a bulldog who lacks Nora’s surface charm but shares her desire to make sure the whole thing takes a long time to finish, thus bleeding Charlie’s limited resources dry.
Spread out over 136 grueling, torturous minutes, “Marriage Story” is comprised of long, uninterrupted static scenes —most of which were shot with a single camera with little movement and even fewer edits. It’s not cinematic, creative or artistic and that might be Baumbach’s ultimate point.
Perhaps he’s trying to convey the heavy toll divorce takes on all parties involved. That is admittedly effective, but it’s not the sort of approach most people will appreciate or find remotely agreeable.
The narrative goes completely off the rails at the two-hour mark when Nicole (with Sandra and Cassie) does a bouncy song and dance number at a “post divorce party” which is followed by Charlie crooning another downbeat tune during a similar event at a New York bar. Both songs are from Steven Sondheim’s musical play “Company” and it isn’t clear whether Baumbach is including them to serve as levity, act as a breather or provide narrative conclusion. Whatever the case, he fails on all three counts. The movie continues for another 30 minutes and rather than conclude with closure the story just stops.
At various points Baumbach is successful at getting the audience to side with Charlie and then Nicole. But he does it so often we end up disliking both equally and only feel sorry for them because they got hoodwinked by two attorneys not interested in serving their clients but rather merely lining their pockets. It’s a sad end to a miserable movie made only mildly tolerable because of the above-average acting.
