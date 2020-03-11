Wendy
(PG-13)
One and a half stars
It’s tremendously difficult to come up with movies that are both original in concept and uniquely framed, but that’s what writer/director Benh Zeitlin did in 2012 with “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” An art-house drama set in Louisiana, it keenly blurred the lines between fantasy and reality and hope and despair.
The film received four Oscar nominations, including two for Zeitlin and one for Quvenzhané Wallis who – at the age of nine – was the youngest-ever nominee in the Best Lead Actress category.
Taking a long eight years to deliver his follow-up, Zeitlin again mixes fantasy and reality with a pint-sized female lead, a Louisiana setting and an even more pronounced artsy presentation. In addition to doing next to nothing new from a visual or narrative approach, Zeitlin and his co-writer sister Eliza make the big gamble of adapting one of most beloved children’s stories (“Peter Pan”) of all-time.
Unlike the recent “The Invisible Man” and this week’s “The Hunt” – both adapted from classic works of literature over a dozen times each, “Peter Pan” is not the type of story which lends itself to too much creative latitude. Take away Tinker Bell, fairy dust, Neverland, Peter’s ability to fly and – most importantly, a kid-friendly approach – and you’re left with a depressing and preachy flick very few people of any age will like.
In a manner similar to that of the 2016 “It,” “Wendy” is a movie with (mostly) child characters no child would want to or should see. There are scant-few fantasy elements and they’re not of the “Disney,” safe-as-milk variety. The bible-belt gumbo trappings of blue-collar Louisiana where trains double as circus rides provides stark contrast to the final two acts.
Neverland here is a deserted island (Montserrat in the Caribbean) with an active volcano, parched Earth which belches steam air, half-sunk rusted boats and black sand beaches strewn with waste of all sorts.
However blighted this exotic land might be, it’s still a slice of heaven for Wendy (played by Devin France and four other performers) and her twin brothers James and Douglas (Gavin and Gavin Naquin). Content but bored at home, they succumb to the pied-piper charms of Peter (Yashua Mack) a mini-Rasta boy with dreadlocks sporting a tattered private school blazer.
Confident to the point of recklessness, Peter is equal parts tent revivalist, carnival barker and shameless huckster who promises eternal youth – but only if you believe it. Doubters need not apply.
While Peter, the siblings and a handful of others dash barefoot through forests and frolic in various bodies of water, there are a couple of dozen senior citizens who – with just minimal make-up – could be extras on “The Walking Dead.” Ostensibly the substitutes for author J.M. Barrie’s pirates, the old folks are in search of their Captain Hook who finally arrives after a scene where a child has one his hands chopped off with a sword by another child.
This isn’t a fairy tale; it’s “Lost” by way of “Cast Away” and “Lord of the Flies.”
Zeitlin is an ardent student of the Terrence Malick School of atmospheric storytelling. So arid and unconventional, Malick makes Stanley Kubrick come off looking like Woody Allen. With the right subject matter, this can be a plus but a light children’s story turned into a tale of runaway pre-teens facing injury, dismemberment and no food (it would appear no one eats in this Neverland) isn’t even close in look or tone to the iconic source material.
In a manner not nearly as blunt and clunky as “mother!” from 2017, the Zeitlins include a mystical underwater animal character dubbed “Mother” which acts as the stand-in for Mother Nature. With human-like eyes, Mother looks like a catfish and is the size of a shark but is largely benevolent and mostly harmless. With the trash on the beach and the presence of Mother, the filmmakers’ political tsk-tsk commentary is relatively subtle and completely unnecessary.
There have been several directors in the past (Sam Raimi, Dennis Hopper, Neill Blomkamp, John Huston, Steven Soderbergh) who wowed everyone with their debuts only to strike out on their second at-bat. The big difference here is that Zeitlin has more or less made the same movie twice. This might be just a holding-pattern film or it could be a sign that Zeitlin operates within a small comfort zone and has no intention whatsoever of ever stretching out or trying anything different.
Hopefully, Zeitlin won’t wait another eight years before we find out if “Wendy” was just a mistake or the harbinger of just more mediocrity and repetition.
(Searchlight Pictures)
