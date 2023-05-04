The theater department at Mountain View High School will place a fitting cap on a successful performance season by presenting the musical “Anastasia” for three performances this weekend.
“It’s been a really good year for us,” said Micki Ankiel, Mountain View Theatre’s director. “Now we’re finishing up the year with ‘Anastasia,’ which is huge.”
Based on the Broadway musical about the Grand Duchess Anastasia, the curtain will rise at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Mountain View Performing Arts Center.
During the past school year, Mountain View’s thespians staged the one-act play “The Last Five Years” and the musical drama “Bonnie and Clyde” before closing the performance season with “Anastasia.” The department also performed “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, featuring students from acting classes.
“The Last Five Years” finished second in the region one-act competition, with Sarah Anne Buhunin being named Best Actress and Alan Roe earning All-Star Cast honors. Mountain View also received its first nominations for the 15th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Shuler Awards (named for Marietta actor Heath Shuler). Mountain View received Honorable Mention honors for Best Overall Production, and nominations for Best Direction (by Akiel) and Best Performance by a Leading Actress for Behunin, who also received a scholarship.
Ankiel, who has taught at Mountain View for eight years, said there were several reasons why “Anastasia” has been on her short list for a while.
“When we look at putting together a season, we always try find balance,” she said. “We want something the kids we currently have will be successful at with really strong quality work – our goal is always when you leave the show, you don’t say, ‘That was good for a high school,’ but ‘I can’t believe that was a high school.’ With musical theatre, I try to find shows that build different qualities for the students.
“I wanted something with a more classical vocal styling and I wanted something with more dance because we hadn’t done a ton of dance the past couple of years. I wanted something to challenge the students both in ballet and jazz styles and for me personally, I really wanted to do ‘Anastasia’ because it was my favorite princess growing up.”
There are approximately 30 performers and the show-night cast and crew numbers about 40, said Ankiel. Another 15 to 20 students worked in preproduction, which included the creation of a behind-the-scenes video documentary.
“When you submit to the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, you have to have a behind-the-scenes video,” she said “I’ve been doing that video in the past, but the idea was with this show was to take that rubric that I had been doing and getting the kids used to building that type of material. So when we do those competitions, it will now be student-led and adult-guided, instead of adult-led. We’ll show the documentary on loop during intermission in the lobby.”
After the “Anastasia” set is struck, Ankiel plans a little downtime but she’s already thinking ahead to the 2023-24 performance season.
“I will take some time off,” she said. “Normally during the summer, our music director holds summer music lessons so that our rising freshmen can get to know the older students and start working on music. We usually have a short list of musicals we’re thinking about and the kids get a taste of the different musical styles we’re looking at. I narrow down the list of shows and get to work on preproduction…then I build our calendar for the year so we can hit the ground running on Aug. 1.”
For more information about “Anastasia” and Mountain View Theatre, visit www.mountainviewtheatre.weebly.com.
