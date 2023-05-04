20230421_213640[1].jpg

The theater department at Mountain View High School is performing "Anastasia" this weekend.

 Photo: Mountain View High School

The theater department at Mountain View High School will place a fitting cap on a successful performance season by presenting the musical “Anastasia” for three performances this weekend.

“It’s been a really good year for us,” said Micki Ankiel, Mountain View Theatre’s director. “Now we’re finishing up the year with ‘Anastasia,’ which is huge.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.