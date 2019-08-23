Monster Jam fans will soon have the opportunity to meet well-known truck driver Krysten Anderson at the Mall of Georgia as part of a meet and greet.
On Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Anderson, the first-ever female driver of Grave Digger, will sign autographs, take photos and interact with fans. She will appear in the lower level center court at the Buford mall.
Anderson’s Mall of Georgia appearance comes ahead of Monster Jam Triple Threat, which will be held at the Infinite Energy Arena from Sept. 13-15. She will complete in that event.
For more information about the meet and greet, visit bit.ly/MonsterJamMOG.