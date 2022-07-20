Three years after suing Netflix, Mo'Nique is airing a special on the streamer.
"Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo'Nique!" Netflix tweeted Tuesday.
In a video with the tweet, Mo'Nique said, "Can y'all believe this s—?" I done came on home to Netflix."
"Hey y'all, it's your girl Mo'Nique and I'm so excited to share that I'll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special," she said.
She also plugged her upcoming movie "The Deliverance," saying, "And in case you didn't hear, I'm also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film 'The Deliverance.' You won't want to miss either of them, so y'all stay tuned! And thank y'all my sweet babies. I love us for real."
Mo'Nique filed a complaint against Netflix over an opening offer of $500,000 for a standup special in 2018. She argued the offer was discriminatory, citing multimillion-dollar deals the company gave to Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres and Ricky Gervais.
"I had a choice to make," Mo'Nique said in a Instagram post at the time. "I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me. I chose to stand up."
