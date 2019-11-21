Model Slick Woods tells fans not to treat her 'like a victim' after revealing she's having chemotherapy

Model Slick Woods has told fans not to treat her "like a victim" after revealing she is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
The 23-year-old star, who rose to prominence after starring in Rihanna's advertising campaigns for her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty back in 2017, disclosed her health struggles in an Instagram post Wednesday.
Sharing a photo of her partying with a group of friends and her boyfriend, Micky Munday, Woods wrote: "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it."
Despite her battle, she showed she is approaching the situation with humor by adding the hashtag: "#atleastimalreadybald."
She didn't reveal what illness her chemotherapy will treat.
Woods, whose real name is Simone Marie Thompson, was inundated with messages of support from fans and fellow celebrities including "Hidden Figures" actress Taraji P Henson, who wrote: "You are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you."
Munday also commented: "U got this."
In a follow-up post, Woods urged well-wishers not to pity her. Sharing a photograph of her one-year-old son, Saphir, making a grouchy expression she wrote: "Stop treating me like a victim."
The catwalk star, who has appeared in Vogue and modeled for the likes of Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Moschino, and Miu Miu, then compared herself to 80s supermodel Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 26 in 1986.
"Modern day Gia without the drugs #justcrazy."
Woods revealed she went into labor with Saphir last year while walking the Savage x Fenty runway show.
She is set to make her acting debut in the coming-of-age drama, "Goldie."