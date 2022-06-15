Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced a 10-year deal with Apple to stream every US top-flight men's game worldwide in what is being described as a 'historic" day for the league.
Beginning in 2023, the deal will allow viewers to watch every MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT match through the men's professional soccer league's streaming platform, which will be available through Apple TV.
Neither the MLS or technology giant Apple disclosed the value of the deal when asked by CNN.
"Today is a historic day for our league and for our sport," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a press conference, describing the deal as a "first-of-its-kind" partnership.
Apple TV subscribers will be able to stream a limited number of the matches without an additional charge, while MLS season ticket holders will have access to the league's streaming service for free, according to a statement announcing the deal.
MLS is tailoring the service to their international audience, by producing all matches in English and Spanish.
Games where Canadian teams are playing will also be available to watch with French coverage. Plans to produce all coverage in Portuguese are also in the works, the statement added.
The new service will impact the league's timetable, with midweek games being played on Wednesday nights and weekend games scheduled for Saturday nights, in order to create predictability for fans, MLS deputy commissioner and president Gary Stevenson said in the statement.
"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services in a statement. "It's a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports."
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
