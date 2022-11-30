Mistrial declared after jurors deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

The rape trial of Danny Masterson, seen here while being arraigned in 2020 in Los Angeles, has been declared a mistrial.

 Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial of actor Danny Masterson on Wednesday after jurors remained deadlocked, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, CNN previously reported.

