After a breathtaking debut in 2018's Oscar-winning animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Miles Morales is back for more universe-crossing adventures.

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" dropped on Tuesday, starting off with a contemplative moment between Morales -- one of multiple Spider-Men throughout the multiverse -- talking to his mother Rio as they look out on a view of New York City.