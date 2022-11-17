At one point during Mike Birbiglia's new Broadway show, "The Old Man and The Pool," he jokingly scolds the audience for laughing over a story about the death of a man in a YMCA pool. He stares, he admonishes, he reminds the crowd what, exactly, they're laughing at. And then he pauses. The crowd can't stop laughing. One after another, someone's howl becomes contagious, and the laughter keeps going for several minutes as Birbiglia watches.

Last Thursday, it became too much, and he broke on stage. He giggled so hard he had to turn away from the crowd.