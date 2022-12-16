Atlanta staple Michelle Malone to play acoustic show at Lawrenceville’s Train Depot (copy)

Michelle Malone

 Photo: Clay Miller

The modern history of the Atlanta music scene cannot be written without devoting a full chapter to Michelle Malone.

With her smoking six-string, Malone has been blazing melodic trails for parts of five decades with her blend of rock, blues and Americana, and her collaborators include the likes of Drivin’ n’ Cryin’, Caroline Aiken, Indigo Girls and Shawn Mullins, among many others.