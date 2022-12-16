The modern history of the Atlanta music scene cannot be written without devoting a full chapter to Michelle Malone.
With her smoking six-string, Malone has been blazing melodic trails for parts of five decades with her blend of rock, blues and Americana, and her collaborators include the likes of Drivin’ n’ Cryin’, Caroline Aiken, Indigo Girls and Shawn Mullins, among many others.
But every year when December rolls around, Malone assumes a slightly different persona as she morphs into the guitar-wielding chanteuse leading Michelle Malone and the Hot Toddies, performing your favorite Christmas songs with a twangy, jazzy vibe.
The Hot Toddies — with their latest album release “Toddie Time” — will visit the Aurora Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Malone said that she started hosting holiday-centric shows in 2017, due to Christmas residing so near and dear to her heart.
“I’ve always loved Christmas because it takes me back to a kinder, gentler time when I spent a lot of time with my family and sang these songs with my grandmother,” said Malone. “It has always been in the back of my mind to start a Christmas band.”
Malone — who will be accompanied by guitarist Doug Kees, upright bassist Robbie Handley, and perhaps a drummer — recorded a live Christmas album some 30 years ago and said she’d always been looking for a way back to Yuletide-based performances.
“In 1992, I made a live Christmas record at Eddie’s Attic,” said Malone, who when it’s not Christmas fronts the Michelle Malone Band and is part of the 70s-era cover band Canyonland. “It was a small release and it was a fun live release, but I was a smoker then and I wasn’t as good a singer as I am now, because everything takes time.
“I’ve always wanted to do it, and once I got some distance from that live record I realized I really, really wanted to do it. Then I met Doug Kees and when I found out he was not only a great rock and roll guitarist but was also well-versed in jazz … I thought, ‘Now we can have a Christmas group.’”
The holiday shows are not only a treat to pull off, but they also allow Mallone a brief respite from her usual performance style.
“I look forward to it every year because it’s a chance to sing something other than Michelle Malone songs and everyone needs a break, right?” she said. “I get pretty tired of myself, especially after all this time. This is really nice because I love the songs and I love making people happy and everybody loves Christmas music. It’s just another chance to make people feel good and I selfishly enjoy it myself. It’s a win-win.”
She’s also adamant that the songs performed will evoke memories a of certain time period in American history, complete with tunes made famous by Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Rosemary Clooney and Brenda Lee.
“It’s classic Christmas, the holiday hits from the ’40s and ’50s and all the great songs,” said Malone, who earlier this year released the critically-acclaimed album “1977.” “It’s beautiful music with beautiful melodies — all the classics that we love. Now some of them we turn on their ear and really mess with them, like ‘Blue Christmas.’ It’s in a minor key and it’s dark and stormy. And we do ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?’ which is a pretty straightforward Louis Armstrong song from the 1940s.
“It’s a lot of fun. These are post-war classic Christmas songs, which was really the big era for it. And I’ve always loved really great singers and they do them all. That’s where I’m coming from for Christmas. I’ll occasionally dip my toe into (Chuck Berry’s) ‘Run Run Rudolph’ or (Darlene Love’s) ‘(Christmas) Baby Please Come Home,’ and that’s about as modern as we get.
Malone and her band have scheduled about a dozen Christmas shows and will play Atlanta, Duluth, Dahlonega, Newnan, Fayetteville and Nashville, Tennessee, among other spots.
“We still have a few weekdays and Sundays available, but honestly we’re slammed every weekend,” she said.
When asked what 2023 held for her, Malone indicated the only sure thing at this point is that she’ll be playing her annual New Year’s Eve show at Eddie’s Attic with the Michelle Malone Band.
“I wish I knew,” she said. “It always works out — there will be gigs and some kind of record. I do like to go in the studio. Candyland will put out a live record and the Michelle Malone Band might do a live record. (2022) was a good year, a very exciting year, and this is a nice way to close it out.”
For more information on Michelle Malone, go to www.michellemalone.com. For more information on the Hot Toddies’ show at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, go to www.auroratheatre.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.