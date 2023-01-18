MTM Duluth Cast.png

Four women known simply as Soap Star (played by Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck), Professional Woman (Donna J. Huntley), Earth Mother (Valerie Fagan) and Iowa Housewife (Nancy Slusser) are the stars of "Menopause The Musical."

 Special Photo

Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck, who has been performing in “Menopause The Musical” for more than a dozen years, isn’t worried about having to look for employment anytime soon.

“As long as women go through menopause,” she said, “I will always have a job.”