Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck, who has been performing in “Menopause The Musical” for more than a dozen years, isn’t worried about having to look for employment anytime soon.
“As long as women go through menopause,” she said, “I will always have a job.”
For more than two decades, “Menopause the Musical” has treated audiences to 90 minutes of laughter as it follows how four women known simply as Soap Star (played by Vanbiesbrouck), Professional Woman (Donna J. Huntley), Earth Mother (Valerie Fagan) and Iowa Housewife (Nancy Slusser) deal with what is inevitable for every woman.
“We take something that isn’t great, menopause, and make it fun by turning it into a laugh out-loud comedy,” Vanbiesbrouck said. “Everyone either knows someone who has gone through menopause or is going through it, so everyone can relate to the show.”
“Menopause the Musical,” which visits the Gas South Theater in Duluth on Jan. 21-22 at 2 p.m., centers around the four women running into each other at a lingerie sale at Bloomingdale’s in New York City. The four women from vastly different backgrounds bond over their similarities, leading to jokes about enduring hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, wrinkles and weight gain.
The show is brought to life through a series of menopause-themed parodies of popular songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s that get the audience to rise from their seats for an impromptu sing-a-long.
For example, "Chain of Fools" becomes "Change, Change, Change"; the disco anthems "Stayin' Alive" and "Night Fever" change to "Stayin' Awake" and "Night Sweatin'"; "Puff, the Magic Dragon" turns into "Puff, My God, I'm Draggin'”; and "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" is transformed to “My Husband Sleeps Tonight.”
“The music is part of what makes this show so generational,” Vanbiesbrouck said. “Everyone knows the songs. Once someone goes to the show, they come back and bring someone who hasn’t seen it or wants to see it again.”
“Menopause The Musical” has become an entertainment institution.
After a highly successful debut at the Church Street Theatre, a small theater in Orlando, Fla., in 2001, the show became an Off-Broadway production a year later and ran for more than 1,500 performances before closing in 2006.
The show was then staged nationally, including at the Gem Theatre in Detroit where it became the longest running show in Michigan's history. It was also shown 1,092 times at the Stuart Street Playhouse in Boston.
“Menopause The Musical” is now in its 16th year as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, where it is staged nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
The show has been seen by more than 17 million people, been shown in every state in the continental U.S. and in more than 500 cities worldwide. It has been translated into nine languages.
“The best thing about this show is that it makes the audience laugh about menopause and I think that’s important because menopause isn’t fun,” Vanbiesbrouck said. “What’s also great about this show is the camaraderie I get to have with other women. This show lets those going through menopause know they are not alone.”
Vanbiesbrouck said the show isn’t just for older women.
“Since I’ve been doing the show, I’ve had mothers see the show, and then they come with their daughters, so they know what to expect later in life,” she said. “And then the women bring men because they have gone through it with their wives and mothers. They get to laugh too, especially with the songs because knows them and we change the words to make them funny.”
