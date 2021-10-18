Melissa Joan Hart becomes the first to win $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melissa Joan Hart became the first $1 million winner on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages."They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially," Hart said of the charity. She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was "bran muffins."Hart -- who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert -- was excited to win for charity. "I'm still shaking," Hart said. "Bran muffins. I'm gonna have to eat one tomorrow, I guess. I'm gonna buy stock in it or something."She ended up winning a grand total of $1,039,800.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Game Shows Melissa Joan Hart Television Programming Celebrity And Pop Culture Commerce Broadcasting Events Celebrity Cable News Network Bonus Puzzle Million Grand Total 