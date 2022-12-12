Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she was "fed to the wolves," and Prince Harry discusses "institutional gaslighting" in a new trailer for part two of their highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which airs on Thursday.

In the clip, released Monday, the Duke of Sussex discusses stepping back from royal duties and ponders what might have happened to the couple "had we not got out when we did."

CNN's Allegra Goodwin contributed reporting.

