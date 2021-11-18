Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Ellen DeGeneres she's having sleepless nights over daughter's teething By Chloe Melas, CNN Nov 18, 2021 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is opening up about some very relatable parenting experiences.Meghan stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday for an interview that touched on a range of topics, including being a parent to young children.The Sussex's daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in in June, is currently teething, Meghan said, which is keeping the mother of two up at night. "She's a good sleeper but the teeth are coming in," Meghan explained to DeGeneres.She shared that she has tried freezing washcloths with apple juice to soothe her daughter.That's when DeGeneres joked that some tequila might do the trick. "That's Auntie Ellen for you," Meghan laughed.DeGeneres replied, "That's why I don't have kids."Meghan also shared that their son Archie was a dinosaur for Halloween and that Lilibet was dressed as a skunk.At the end of the show, Meghan and DeGeneres surprised a single mom who is giving back to her community by braiding kids' hair through her non-profit, "A Twist of Greatness." The Sussex's donated $20,000 from their Archewell Foundation to support the program.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 