Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her distant relationship with her half-sister Samantha Markle in the highly-anticipated Netflix series, the first episodes of which aired on Thursday.

In the third episode of "Harry & Meghan," the duchess said she "truly" believed that the UK media wanted her mother's side of the family to be the ones where the drama could be "stirred up."

