Drake's newest album includes jabs at multiple other artists and public figures -- and some have their own choice words for the Canadian rapper.

Drake released "Her Loss," a 16-track collaboration with 21 Savage, on Friday. On one song, "Circo Loco," he seems to imply that Megan Thee Stallion's allegations that she was shot by Tory Lanez were false. In 2020, Megan stated that she was shot in the foot by Lanez, who has been charged with felony assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty.