Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

A toast is in order to actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (though, you might want to bring your own beverage). The couple has announced they are engaged.
Fox shared a video of the engagement on Instagram, which happened on January 11, and reflected on their courtship.
"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she wrote. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood."
The pair's relationship has been what you could call passion-fueled. Their public declarations of love and displays of affection have made the couple a tabloid favorite, fueled of course by the duo's sometimes unique tributes to one another. (Remember Machine Gun Kelly's blood necklace?)
In September 2020, the musician opened up to Howard Stern about meeting Fox on the set of the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass."
"I didn't know what that was until me and her made eye contact," Kelly said. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"
This would be the first marriage for Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.