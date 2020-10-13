Zoo Atlanta has a new resident. And if things go well, he will also have a new girlfriend.
Hamlet, a 19-month old male warthog, is the zoo's newest resident. He recently arrived from the Houston Zoo in Texas, and zoo officials said he began exploring his new habitat this week.
He is here as a companion for Eleanor, the 6-year-old female warthog at Zoo Atlanta. According to zoo officials, Hamlet is gradually getting acclimated to his new environment, so there is no guarantee of seeing him right now.
“We’re excited to introduce Hamlet to the African Savanna. Warthogs are animals that many people consider iconic to a legendary part of Africa,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation. “The animals that are part of this environment are all emblematic of the connectedness of this ecosystem – and of the connections between us here in Atlanta and the future of Africa’s wild savannas.”
Native to sub-Saharan Africa, wild warthog populations are currently widespread but are in decline as a result of drought, desertification, and human-caused habitat loss and habitat fragmentation, zoo officials said. Warthogs are highly resilient animals and are more adaptable to human activities than most of the other mammals that share their grasslands ecosystem.
