Just when you thought you finally committed most of the names of the ever-growing Suicide Squad to memory, DC goes and casts a new crew of antiheroes in "Black Adam," its latest bid for box office domination.

Meet the Justice Society of America (JSA), a crew of superheroes who want to tamp down, or at least better control, the titular antihero Black Adam. You won't remember these folks from films past (save for one cameo by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), but they've been comic book stalwarts for decades.