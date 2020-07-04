Lords and ladies will once again be able to flock to Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament's castle in Lawrenceville this weekend, but they'll have to take precautions, including mandatory face mask wearing by guests.
Medieval Times announced its Atlanta castle located at Sugarloaf Mills will reopen Sunday. It is one of two castles the dinner and entertainment chain is reopening this weekend, with its Orlando location being the other one.
"We are excited to welcome you back to our castles," Medieval Times said in a statement on its website. "We've created an extensive reopening plan with direction from health experts and government officials. Our focus remains on the health and safety of our guests and team members, to ensure we exceed standards and your expectations."
Medieval Times had closed all of its locations earlier this year because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Although the chain is reopening its location in Lawrenceville, there will be some new required steps visitors will be required to take if they visit the castle.
One of those is a mandate that customers must wear a face mask. They will also have to undergo temperature screening before they can enter the castle. If someone in a group has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, the entire group will have to reschedule its visit.
Social distancing will also be in place, with guests asked to "please stay at a sword's length from your fellow royals." Medieval Times will also follow public health guidelines on limiting capacity and people can only sit together if they are booked under the same reservation.
Reminders about social distancing have also been installed in the castle.
Staff will also frequently disinfect high touch areas multiple times during each show and disposable table cards and digital drink menus will be used to reduce contacts between people. The castle will also undergo thorough cleanings during the day and night.
Disposable silverware and straws will be available upon request as well.
Cast members will not sign autographs after shows either for now.
Medieval Times employees will also have to undergo health and temperature checks when they arrive for their shift and they will be required to wear face masks at work. They are also undergoing new health and sanitation training.
Tickets can be purchased at www.medievaltimes.com. Medieval Times is advertising 25% discounts on tickets on its website with kids tickets listed at $27.72 and adult tickets listed at $42.72.
