Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament is giving locals a chance to go back in time with its “Storm the Castle” tournament, which will challenge friends and families to work together to complete various stations with medieval-themed activities.
The Lawrenceville castle announced on Monday the tournament will be held on Sept. 8.
Previously only open to corporate groups as a team-building activity, Storm the Castle will now allow everyone to play knighting games in the sand and dress in medieval, historically accurate costumes like the characters from the show.
“It’s a point of passion and pride for our castle to guarantee a fun event that brings friends, families and corporate groups together,” said Louis Ruocco, general manager of Medieval Times Atlanta. “This is the first time we are inviting the general public to an event we’ve been offering privately for years, and we’re excited to offer hands-on activities that will immerse guests in the 12th century in an all-new way.”
Storm the Castle is free to participants and open to the first 50 people to sign up online, in groups of 10. Each team must master the art of medieval royalty and knighthood at the following stations:
♦ Train Like a Knight;
♦ Compete Like a Knight;
♦ Prepare a Medieval Banquet;
♦ Become a Medieval Knight Character;
♦ Name the Virtues of Knighthood; and
♦ Label Medieval Weaponry.
All participants will be awarded a free Queen’s Royalty Upgrade to the new, female-led show at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event, which includes a four-course feast and seats to the grand tournament, featuring the realm’s best knights.
Each member of the winning Storm the Castle team will be presented with special gifts from the Queen herself, including a free hurricane glass to toast their hard-earned victory.
For more information or to sign up, visit medievaltimes.com.