Taelynn Walton, a McClure Health Science High School graduate, was honored recently for her outstanding leadership as president of the Key Club at her school.
For her dedication and time consuming passion for her club, she received a scholarship to Valdosta State University from the Kiwanis Club of Duluth/Norcross. Key Club is a growing global organization in more than 5,000 high school campuses in 38 countries devoted to service projects in school and communities.
