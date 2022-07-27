It won't exactly be a daily double, but "Jeopardy!" has decided that two hosts are better than one.

Producers for the beloved game show have decided to keep former "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik and champ Ken Jennings in place as "Jeopardy" hosts for the foreseeable future, with the pair splitting duties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.