Bringing vibrant energy to the translation from book to musical to screen, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" lands on Netflix as a rewarding example of the perilous practice of building such efforts around children. Of course, it helps that the young star, Alisha Weir, is terrific, aided by wonderful turns from Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch, extending what have already been good years for both.

Dahl's story about a little girl with absentee parents and unusual powers, sent to a boarding school run by the abusive, kid-hating Miss Trunchbull (Thompson, under a version of super-villain makeup), is certainly dark, even by the author's standards. But as adapted for the stage by Tim Minchin, who wrote the songs, and directed here by Matthew Warchus, who has nicely opened up the staging in cinematic fashion, it's a polished and fun alternative to less attractive holiday activities, like dealing with your family.