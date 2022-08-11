The Aurora Theatre will always hold a special place for Snellville native Galen Crawley.
“Anytime I can do a show in my hometown means a lot to me,” said Crawley, who graduated from Brookwood High School. “The Aurora Theatre wasn’t here when I was growing up and to have such a beautiful, professional theater here for all of the families and the kids of Gwinnett to have in their own backyard means so much to me. I can’t wait to perform there again.”
Crawley will take the stage in a role she knows very, very well. She’ll play arguably the world’s most famous nanny when she takes on the title role in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” which runs Aug. 18 through Sept. 11.
Crawley was spectacular as “Mary Poppins” when it made its Aurora Theatre debut in 2014, as her performance eight years ago earned her the Suzi Bass Award for Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical.
“When most people think of Mary Poppins, they think of “Supercalifragilisticexpialocious” and “A Spoonful of Sugar,” and magic, Crawley said. “But when you watch the movie, you’ll notice that Julie Andrews, who plays Mary Poppins, doesn’t smile that much. She’s serious. But she leads with joy and while she makes the kids happy, she’s stern at the same time with them. She also can be vain and most of all, she doesn’t pretend to be something she isn’t.”
“Mary Poppins” will become just the second production in Aurora Theatre history to be remounted when it opens the venue’s 27th season.
“When we opened the Lawrenceville Arts Center, I said we were going to fly Mary Poppins over the audience if it kills me. Well, I’m still here,” said Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence, who won a Suzi Bass Award for her work as a producer on the show in 2014. “It was an easy choice to decide to produce this show again. It was an audience favorite and one of mine too. My intent is to lean into joy this season, and this musical does just that. This production will be full of magic and surprise!”
Crawley will be joined by Andy Meeks, who will return to play Mary Poppins’ good friend Bert, a role that earned Meeks a Suzi Bass Award alongside Crawley in 2014.
Four talented young performers will alternate the roles of Jane and Michael Banks. Kayla Furie and Adrienne Ocfemia will play Jane, with Jai Soundar and Max Walls will play Michael. Other standout cast members include Marcus Hopkins-Turner as George Banks, Jillian Melko as Winifred Banks and Ithica Tell as Miss Andrews.
David Rossetti will serve as director and choreographer, while Pence returns as the producing artistic and music director.
“For those who saw ‘Mary Poppins’ the first time at the Aurora Theatre, they should know that we are taking things to a whole new level this time and they won’t believe how the play ends,” Crawley said. “This is an incredible group, and everyone has been just so dedicated to making this show great.”
“Mary Poppins” also opens a new chapter for the Aurora Theatre, which for the first time, won’t be led by Anthony Rodriguez.
That’s because the theatre’s president and co-founder was named the first executive director for the HUB404 Conservancy, meaning for the first time since opening the Aurora Theatre in the summer of 1996, he won’t oversee day-to-day operations.
Rodriguez grew the Aurora Theatre from one employee and a $50,000 annual budget to a thriving, successful company with nearly 30 employees and a $4.2 million annual budget. He also serves on the boards for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and assists the Atlanta Regional Commission and National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.
HUB404 aims to transform a multi-purpose nine-acre public greenspace that’s currently above Georgia 400 state highway and MARTA’s Buckhead rail station at the northern gateway to the City of Atlanta and will extend from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road.
“I miss seeing Anthony in the building every day,” Crawley said. “But the Aurora Theatre doesn’t feel different because his presence is there, and he and Ann-Carol are such a united force in terms of creativity and having a shared vision. I don’t think Aurora Theatre will change at all.”
