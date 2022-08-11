MaryPoppins2_Aurora 066.jpeg

The company of “Mary Poppins” — which will play at the Aurora Theatre Aug. 18 through Sept. 11.

The Aurora Theatre will always hold a special place for Snellville native Galen Crawley.

“Anytime I can do a show in my hometown means a lot to me,” said Crawley, who graduated from Brookwood High School. “The Aurora Theatre wasn’t here when I was growing up and to have such a beautiful, professional theater here for all of the families and the kids of Gwinnett to have in their own backyard means so much to me. I can’t wait to perform there again.”

MaryPoppins2_Aurora 027crop.jpeg

Snellville native Galen Crawley plays the title role in the Aurora Theatere’s production of “Mary Poppins.”
Stroll in Park.jpeg

Galen Crawley plays the title character and Andy Meeks plays her good friend Bert in the Aurora Theatre’s production of “Mary Poppins.”

