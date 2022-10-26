Partly cloudy. High 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Martha Stewart wouldn't mind dating Pete Davidson, in theory.
While playing a game with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, the lifestyle doyenne was asked to wave flags to a series of dating questions - green for yes, red for no and yellow for being on the fence.
Asked if she would date a man with as many tattoos as Davidson, Stewart waved the green flag.
But what about dating Davidson himself? Green flag as well.
Barrymore pointed out that "there's a thing on the internet" where people have expressed their hope that Stewart, 81, would go out with Davidson, 28.
"He's dated so many women," Stewart said. "I'm not saying that's bad. I think that's good. And he's sort of cute."
She said she knew Davidson, recalling that they both had been present for the "Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" back in 2015.
"He was this little twerp on the Bieber roast," Stewart said. "He was even twerpier than Bieber."
Though she said she thinks Davidson is a "a very good guy," who knows how to "get in and get out," it doesn't sound hopeful.
"He's like my lost son," Stewart said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
