ATLANTA – Music Midtown, a two-day music festival held at Atlanta's Piedmont Park, released its 2021 lineup Tuesday.
The festival will be held Sept. 18 and 19 and feature Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby.
The two days will feature 30 bands and artists and be held on four different stages.
Two-day general admission tickets start at $125 with General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP options, according to organizers.
Prices will increase starting 10 a.m. on Friday, organizers said via the festival's Twitter account.
Other performers include:
