Marla Gibbs' scary moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jul 21, 2021 Jul 21, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marla Gibbs was honored July 20 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After decades in the business Marla Gibbs knows that the show must go on and it did on Tuesday after the actress became overcome at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.Gibbs, 90, was at the podium giving a speech during the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame when she suddenly paused and appeared to be about to faint.A man wearing a mask who had been in her group of guests rushed forward to keep "The Jeffersons" star from falling. Her daughter Angela Gibbs took to the microphone to say her mother needed a moment "to cool down." The temperature soared past 90 Tuesday in Los Angeles.The star eventually returned to the stage and told CNN affiliate ABC 7 afterward that she was overcome by the heat and excitement of the day. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "I just got overwhelmed for a minute," Gibbs said. "I haven't been excited until this moment!"Famed TV producer and creator Norman Lear, who helped make Gibbs famous, was on hand to witness the ceremony.Gibbs is best known for playing sassy housekeeper Florence Johnson on the beloved sitcom "The Jeffersons," which ran from 1975 to 1985, and as as Mary Jenkins on "227," which aired from 1985 to 1990.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Media Industry Movie And Video Industry More Entertainment News featuredurgent Georgia film industry bounces back from pandemic with record year By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service 10 hrs ago 0 Entertainment 'The Last Duel' trailer is here with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 6 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Charlamagne Tha God lands talk show executive produced by Stephen Colbert By Lisa Respers France, CNNUpdated 5 hrs ago 0 Entertainment 'Turner & Hooch' goes to the dogs with a toothless Disney+ revival Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 11 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Trending Recipes Latest Myanmar doctors in hiding and hunted by the junta as Covid crisis ravages the country Alabama councilman rejects requests to resign after using n-word in council meeting Florence 'SeeSee' Rigney, said to be America's oldest working nurse, retires at the age of 96 PG&E announces it will bury 10,000 miles of power lines to help reduce wildfire risk Teen pilot makes emergency landing on New Jersey bridge » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent positionGwinnett County Public Schools increasing raises already planned for county's teachersGwinnett police sergeant arrested on theft, violation of oath chargesNew principals appointed for Jones, Northbrook middle schoolsOutgoing Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks reflects on tenure after last regular school board meetingGeorgia parents charged with murder after autopsy shows baby died of fentanyl overdoseKentucky man drowns while paddle boarding near Buford Dam on Lake LanierLilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping centerOff-duty Auburn police officer Jacob Peek killed in head-on car wreckLawrenceville adding more outdoor dining areas on the town square CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 18, 2021MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home offers outdoor living at its bestGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 16-18WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of July 12IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 12-18PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's Summer Stage Concert featuring Broadway's Rock of Ages BandPHOTOS: Gwinnett Football Media Day CommentedAgencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)New survey law says Florida will target professors who ‘indoctrinate’ students (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Pinetree golf pro shot, killed on course previously worked at Summit Chase in Snellville (1) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What should be done to provide relief for student loan borrowers? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Extend the moratorium past the current one, scheduled to end Oct. 2021. Lower the student loan rates. Cancel a portion of borrowers' student loan debt. Cancel all borrowers' student loan debt. Do nothing. Borrowers need to get back to paying their student loan debt. I don't know. I have another idea that's not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.