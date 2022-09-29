May the force be with him.
"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill has been made an ambassador for the UNITED24 fundraising platform, where he will work in support of the Army of Drones project to benefit Ukraine.
His introduction as an ambassador took place during an online call on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed his gratitude for Hamill's support since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Mark, you have become the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds to support its defenders," Zelenskyy said. "For Ukrainians, this means a lot. As in 'Star Wars,' good will triumph over evil and light will overcome darkness. With you in the team, there's no other way around it."
"In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support. That's why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones," Hamill said in a statement.
"I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world," he added. "Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire."
Hamill also tweeted about it on Thursday.
"Honored to be an Ambassador for the Army of Drones and to help President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in any way possible," he wrote.
The Army of Drones project is a program of the fundraising platform UNITED24, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Special Communications Service, which provides for the regular procurement of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, and pilot training.
