Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas is known for her five-octave vocal range and popular festive track ‘All I Want for Christmas’. The ‘Hero’ singer has spent 82 weeks cumulatively at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 since the 90s and has five Grammys from her record-breaking career. Her success has made her one of the wealthiest female artists in the world, with a net worth of $320 million.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.

Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.