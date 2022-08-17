The Queen of Christmas is known for her five-octave vocal range and popular festive track ‘All I Want for Christmas’. The ‘Hero’ singer has spent 82 weeks cumulatively at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 since the 90s and has five Grammys from her record-breaking career. Her success has made her one of the wealthiest female artists in the world, with a net worth of $320 million.
EDITOR'S NOTE:Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October.
Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was part of a months-long investigation being conducted by the department into a number of burglaries around the metro Atlanta area targeting celebrity homes.
Officials believe a gang is responsible. Following the four arrests in July, Sgt. Matthew McGinnis said the department expects more arrests.
“We are looking for additional people. This is just the beginning we hope of the arrest. We hope to link them to more individuals. This is not a small group, it’s a large group of people,” McGinnis told the AJC last month. “Be mindful that there are other people, besides good guys that are watching your social media. Guard your social media accounts, don’t leave it wide open for the world to see.”
A number of arrests have been made since the investigation began, including four last month. Sandy Springs Police estimated there have been at least 15 home invasions in the past year with victims including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United players, rapper Gunna and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Marlo Hampton.
Carey purchased the multi-million in November 2021 for $5.65 million. The home was purchased through a management company with ties to Carey that shares a California mailing address with Mirage Entertainment Inc., a talent agency of which Carey is the CEO.
It is unclear if anything was taken from Carey’s home during the burglary. Hampton talked about her experience in a post on Instagram, where she encouraged women in the entertainment industry to be informed and be careful not to share where they are and their possessions on social media.
Page Six first reported the burglary Sunday night. Carey posted a picture from the Hamptons on Instagram, two days before the burglary is reported to have occurred.
