Although Santa Claus has come and gone, there’s still time for plenty of “Winter Wonderland” fun to be had at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands between now and New Year’s Day.
There are several holiday packages available at Legacy Lodge, the landmark hotel at Lanier Islands, including the Winter Family Fun Package, which is available for groups of two or four. Highlights include overnight accommodations, passes for snow tubing, carnival rides, ice skating and more at Margaritaville’s License to Chill Show Island, and breakfast the next morning at Sidney’s.
After Christmas Day, the focus at Lake Lanier Islands will shift to ringing in 2023 with a pair of New Year’s Eve events and accommodation offerings.
The New Year’s Eve Celebration is an adults-only package featuring overnight accommodations, two tickets to a party and dinner buffet in the Legacy Lodge Ballroom, dancing to the music of Moxie, an open bar during the celebration, a champagne toast at midnight, a New Year’s Day brunch for two and late check out on New Year’s Day.
There’s also the New Year’s Eve Family Fun Celebration, which includes overnight accommodations, two tickets to the party and dinner buffet in the ballroom, dancing, open bar, champagne toast at midnight and two tickets to Lanier Islands’ New Year’s Eve Kids Party, complete with dinner, crafts, games, a movie and more. Also included is a New Year’s Day brunch for four and late check out, followed by a day for four at License to Chill Snow Island. For visitors reserving a LakeHouse or Villa room, a four-seater resort cart rental is also included.
License to Chill Snow Island will be open to the public daily through Jan. 4 and on the weekends until Feb. 26.
Coming up in early 2023, Lanier Islands’ all-new Game Changer will come on line as a year-round entertainment destination. Game Changer is set in a sprawling facility of some 23,000 square feet and will feature a large entertainment floor stuffed with more than 50 popular arcade games (with kids’ dedicated arcade space), four virtual sport suites, four axe-throwing lanes and an escape room that can accommodate up to six guests at a time. Game Changer will also have a new restaurant featuring two full bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.