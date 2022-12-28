Although Santa Claus has come and gone, there’s still time for plenty of “Winter Wonderland” fun to be had at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands between now and New Year’s Day.

There are several holiday packages available at Legacy Lodge, the landmark hotel at Lanier Islands, including the Winter Family Fun Package, which is available for groups of two or four. Highlights include overnight accommodations, passes for snow tubing, carnival rides, ice skating and more at Margaritaville’s License to Chill Show Island, and breakfast the next morning at Sidney’s.