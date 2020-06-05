The Margaritaville at Lanier Islands water park is opening Phase II of the park on June 12, following Gov. Brian Kemp's statewide approval for amusement parks to re-open.
"We are excited to announce that we have completed our state and local inspections and will be opening Phase II of the park on Friday, June 12th!" a Lanier Islands spokesperson said. "Phase II includes the pool, fun zone and water slides."
Phase 1 amenities, which include the beach, restaurants, courtesy docks, marinas, boat rentals and margarita/brunch cruises, are now open.
The park's new health and safety guidelines include temperature screenings for all visitors and team members using touchless, infrared electronic thermometers that scan the forehead prior to entering the park.
Visitors or team members with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be permitted to enter the park, including all members of the party.
Social distancing guidelines are also being implemented throughout the park. Waiting lines are marked every six feet to maintain safe social distance and tables in the dining areas are spaced out.
All surfaces throughout the water park, beaches and public areas are being treated daily with Centers for Disease Control recommended cleaning agents such as electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectants with increased frequency.
Lastly, hand sanitizing stations are located on primary thoroughfares throughout the park, at the entrance to restaurants, near food take-out windows and public restrooms.
"Your safety is our primary concern and focus," the spokesperson said. "We are taking every precaution needed for your well-being... . We invite you to read about the steps we are taking to keep you and all our guests safe."
To learn more about the park's new health and safety guidelines, visit www.lanierislands.com/margaritaville/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.