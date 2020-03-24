Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, a son. Morris, left, and Hurd at the 53rd CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 13, 2019.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Oh baby, why don't you just meet your parents in the middle.

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, a son.

The couple announced the birth Monday on her verified Instagram account.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," she wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing her, Hurd and the baby on the day their son was born.

The award-winning country star scored a major crossover pop hit in 2018 with producer Zedd titled "The Middle."

Hurd, a singer-songwriter who has written hits for country artists like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, shared some of the same images on his official Instagram account.

The couple married in 2018.

