Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, a son.
The couple announced the birth Monday on her verified Instagram account.
"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives," she wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing her, Hurd and the baby on the day their son was born.
The award-winning country star scored a major crossover pop hit in 2018 with producer Zedd titled "The Middle."
Hurd, a singer-songwriter who has written hits for country artists like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, shared some of the same images on his official Instagram account.
The couple married in 2018.
