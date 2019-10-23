Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd expecting their first child

Maren Morris is going to be a mom.
The singer and her husband Ryan Hurd have announced they are expecting their first child together, and even reveal the sex of their little one.
"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris wrote on Instagram, adding, "See you in 2020, little one."
A sweet picture shows Morris cradling her baby bump as she sits next to her husband.
Hurd also announced the news on social media, alongside a picture of the couple gazing at each other.
"MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her ... cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Costanza for this caption that I've been sitting on my entire life ..." Hurd shared.
He also revealed when the baby is due, writing, "Look at her... can't believe it. See you in March, baby!"
The happy news comes after the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
They met in 2013 when they teamed up on a song writing project for Tim McGraw in Nashville and went public with their romance in 2016.
Hurd proposed in July 2017 and the two married in March 2018.