Memorial Day weekend has traditionally been the day when county-run outdoor pools across Gwinnett County, but that will not be the case this year because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the county's pools will remain closed for now, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said. Only three pools are currently open, and those pools opened this week — and they are not available for walk-in visitors.
Appointments will be needed to swim in those pools.
"Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation pools will not open this weekend," Sorenson said. "The exception to this is that pools at Bogan Park, Collins Hill Park, and Mountain Park Park opened this week by appointment only for lap swimming and individual exercise. The appointment-only swimming is being managed following CDC recommended guidelines.
"Next week, Bethesda Park and West Gwinnett Park will also open by appointment only for lap swimming and individual exercise."
It was not immediately clear when all pools will re-open for walk-in visitors.
