The Mall of Georgia is ready for the holiday season, with Santa Claus arriving this week for photos and the mall's annual tree lighting slated for Saturday night.
Santa officially arrives at the mall on Thursday and will be available for photos until Christmas Eve. Reservations are recommended. They can be made by clicking HERE.
Saturday's tree lighting will include a holiday dance performance from Studio X Elite Dance Co., music from Taylor So, the Mall of Georgia 2022 Young Artist winner, giant bubbles from Bubbles Over Georgia, cookie decorating with Great American Cookies, hot chocolate by Kona Ice, a showing of “Elf” and more.
Coca- Cola will be in attendance, providing samples of their seasonal Winter Spiced Sprite, visits from their Polar Bear and their Hug Me vending machine. The event is from 4 to 9 p.m.
Other holiday events at the mall include:
• On Dec. 4, children with special needs and their families are invited to join Caring Santa, a private photo experience designed for children and young adults in need of a more sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required. They can be made HERE.
• On Dec. 11, pet parents are invited to bring their furry friends to join the mall’s Pet Photo Night. Pets and their families can enter through the South Plaza Parking lot located by the Dining Pavilion and GAP near the JC Penney Court.
• Pajama Days with Santa will take place every Tuesday night between Nov. 29 and Dec. 13, where families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for a family portrait with Santa.
• Ugly Christmas Sweater Days will take place every Thursday Dec. 1-15. Families are encouraged to wear their tackiest Christmas sweaters for a family portrait with Santa.
On Dec. 21, from 9 to 10 a.m., the mall will host Breakfast with Santa, where guests can enjoy a Chick-fil-A breakfast and special visit with Santa. Spaces are limited. They can be reserved HERE.
