Moviegoers unite. You can now enjoy a movie on the big screen again at the Mall of Georgia as the Regal IMAX and RPX theaters reopened Friday.
With films such as "Godzilla vs. King Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" showing, moviegoers were welcomed back to the Buford theater with some protocols in place. Customers are asked to wear face masks at all times unless eating or drinking and two seats will be left open between groups to help adhere to social distancing.
Officials said that, along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests will also be able to buy concession items from the app when in-theatre.
Other changes involving the concession stand include:
• Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.
• A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.
• Self-service condiment stands will be closed.
• When refilling large soft drinks or popcorns, your prior cup or bucket will be exchanged for a new container.
The Regal Medlock Crossing and RPX theater in Johns Creek will reopen May 7 and The Regal Hamilton Mill theater in Dacula will reopen May 14.
