The Mall of Georgia is hosting an event centered around Disney Channel’s “Zombies 2.”
“Zombies 2” is the sequel to “Zombies,” a music- and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are getting ready for their school’s super-sized prom.
In the movie, however, the arrival of a new group of werewolves threatens to shake up the school’s newfound peace and cause a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance.
While “Zombies 2” premieres on Disney Channel Friday, Feb. 14, both the Mall of Georgia and Town Center at Cobb invite the community before then to an event aimed at entertaining children of all ages.
Activities at both centers will include a craft project to create a “Zombies 2” sling bag, a photo opportunity, face painting and various giveaways. There will also be story time and music from the Auburn Library at the Mall of Georgia.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the Mall of Georgia in the Von Maur wing of the mall. At Town Center at Cobb, it will begin from 1-3 p.m. in the Center Court. There will not be any live appearances.
